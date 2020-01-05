A Rome man faces a series of felony charges after allegedly using a baseball bat as a weapon during an incident at a location on Baker Drive
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Reece Ellis, 24, of 514 Burnett Ferry Road, was being held without bond Sunday night. He is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one misdemeanor count of battery.
Reports indicate that he physically struck two of the three victims with the bat during the incident Saturday between 7 and 8 p.m.
2 arrested after police called to Callier Forest apartment
A Rome man with a previous family violence conviction is now charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from having a weapon. Police arrested a second person on felony drug charges during the same investigation.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Reginald Warren Diamond, 29, of 131 Dodd Blvd., Apt. J8, was arrested at his Callier Forest Apartments home around 7 a.m. Sunday after police found him in possession of an undisclosed firearm.
Andre Lorenzo Dupree, 23, of 19 Lindsay Drive, was at the same location and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine as well as a felony probation violation and misdemeanors for possession of drug-related objects and obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Police found two meth pipes with residue and contend Dupree resisted officers as they attempted to place him under arrest.
Report: Rome man made threat against woman
A Rome man who allegedly threatened a woman with a knife was arrested on a felony charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Robert Jonathan Lee, 37, of 407 Elliott Drive, was being held Sunday with no bond set. He is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts after he pointed a knife at a woman at his residence Saturday around 8 p.m. and made a specific threat to harm her.
Traffic stop leads to felony drug charges
A Rome man who was stopped for driving without a license now faces two felony drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dorian Dontae Johnson, 28, of 525 W. 13th St., was stopped by police at the intersection of John Davenport Drive and Martha Berry Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Sunday where he was charged with operating a vehicle without a license.
When he got to the jail, personnel there found a quantity of Ecstacy in his pants pocket, resulting in felony charges of possession of Ecstacy and crossing a guard line with the drugs.