A Kingston man is accused of kicking holes in the bottom of a person’s door and then pushing a woman over 65 “down to the ground from the front steps,” reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Jeremy Shane O’Berry, 41, is charged with felony second degree criminal damage to property as well as misdemeanor simple battery against an elder. The incident happened at O’Berry’s home on Young Mills Road in Kingston.
He also broke a double-paneled living room window.
He was being held without bond on Wednesday night.
19 year-old man arrested on marijuana charges
A young Rome man charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and felony crossing a guard line with drugs was released from jail Wednesday on bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Micah Kelly Whittington, 19, was arrested at his home on Sylvan Street on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge. He also had a glass pipe with residue and was charged with possession of a drug-related object.
After being brought into the jail by Rome police officers, they found a homemade smoking device with a small “roach” containing marijuana residue. Possession of drugs in a jail is a felony.
Report: Lindale man pulled out gun at Walmart Supercenter
A Lindale man remained in jail Wednesday with no bond set after being arrested on a felony aggravated assault charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Felix Barron Barron Martinez, 38, confronted a person at the Walmart Supercenter on Cartersville Highway and pulled out a firearm, threatening to shoot them.
Olivia Morley, staff writer
Police: Man stole copper from North Heights Elementary
A Rome man is charged with criminal damage to property and burglary, both in the second degree, in relation to an HVAC unit at North Heights Elementary School.
According to Floyd County Jail records and a warrant:
Brodrekius Breon Hall, 30, broke into North Heights Elementary on Jan. 3 by breaking a window. He stripped the gymnasium HVAC unit of its copper and also stole cleaning supplies and football equipment.
Hall remained in the Floyd County Jail without bond Wednesday night.
Kenya Hunter, staff writer