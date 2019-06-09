Rome police are investigating a barrage of gunfire on Hardy Avenue early Friday morning that damaged several homes and a car.
According to police reports:
A Hardy Avenue resident called police to the scene on June 7 just before 1:30 a.m. and showed them a pile of spent shell casings in the middle of the road. A glass side door of their home had been shattered and officers started checking other homes for damage or injuries.
There were no injured people, but at one house there were several holes in two front windows, a shattered glass front door and several rounds through the vehicle parked out front.
The resident told police they were unaware of any shooting and had not realized the damage had occurred.
A check inside the home turned up a bullet in the living room wall behind a couch, another near the kitchen and a third that had gone through the front wall and passed through a chair and couch cushion before embedding in the wall.
Several rounds were found in the vehicle as well. The bullets were collected as evidence.
Rome man facing multiple felonies involving stolen cars
A Rome man accused of stealing several cars in 2018 was in jail Sunday without the option of bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Cody William Blaylock, 29, of 908 Oakland Ave. was brought to the jail Saturday from the Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent, Alabama, on warrants dating to May and June of 2018.
Blaylock is accused of stealing a Dodge Caliber from the lot of Neaton Rome, then abandoning it several days later on Huffaker Road after burning it almost beyond recognition.
The jacket he was wearing during the theft, caught on a security camera, was found on the scene. He also was driving a 2010 Infiniti G37 reported stolen out of Canton.
He's also accused of taking a 2008 GMC Acadia from a residence in Cave Spring, and failing to return a 2017 Hyundai Elantra he borrowed from a Rome woman. It was later recovered in Calhoun County, Alabama.
Blaylock is facing two counts of theft by taking, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property and one count of first-degree arson. All are felonies.
He also has a felony probation violation and is being held for Cherokee County, Alabama, on unspecified charges.
Woman accused of giving police false information
A Jasper woman charged with felony hindering apprehension of a criminal was in jail Sunday night with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Tiffany Nicole Scoggins, 25, of 1224 Ray Mountain Road in Jasper, was arrested on a warrant late Saturday at a gas station on Redmond Road.
Scoggins is accused of giving police false information on June 3 about a wanted person who fled on foot after a traffic stop.