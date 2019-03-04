Floyd County police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the mutilated body of a dog found in a garbage can at a Lindale car wash.
According to police reports:
Officers were called to the Dragon Wash, 75 Park Ave., in Lindale on Feb. 27 after a bloody bedsheet and rubber gloves were found in a trash can on site.
There also was a white grocery bag containing the mutilated body of a small brown dog. Half its body and most of its head was missing. It had been burned and all four legs were cut off.
The case was turned over to an investigator.
Man jailed on assault charge after police standoff in Adairsville
After a standoff with Adairsville police and Bartow County deputies, a Rydal man accused of trying to strangle a woman in her home was in jail without bond Monday night.
According to Adairsville Assistant Chief of Police Jason Kellett and Bartow County Jail records:
John Anthony Evans, 37, of 94 Old Mill Road in Rydal, entered the Adairsville home of a woman he knew Sunday night and got into bed with her. When she awoke and asked him why he was there, he became violent. He struck her in the face several times and tried to strangle her.
A short time later, the woman left the house and walked to the police station for help. Officers surrounded the house, but Evans had barricaded himself in by driving nails into the doors.
Police and deputies, along with a K9 officer, entered the house with warrants and found Evans hiding under duct work and insulation in the attic. He was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.
Report: Man stole watches, Dodge Charger
A Rome man was in jail without bond Monday night, facing a felony burglary charge.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Derrick Tyrone Boykin, 45, was arrested Monday on a warrant and charged with first-degree burglary.
Boykin is accused of entering a residence on Nov. 11, 2016, and stealing assorted watches and a 2008 Dodge Charger parked in the garage.
He's also being held on unspecified charges for the Cherokee County, Alabama, sheriff's office.
Garden Lakes woman arrested on burglary warrant
A Garden Lakes woman facing a burglary charge was in jail Monday night without bond.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Michelle Eileen Carney, 38, of 104 Benton Drive, entered an unoccupied building on Dec. 10, 2018, and took unspecified items of property.
Carney was arrested on a warrant Monday and charged with felony burglary.
2 charged with having crack cocaine at traffic stop
Two area residents facing drug charges were in jail without bond Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Waschunn Keyatta Wofford, 40, of 302 Pearl St., was driving when police pulled over the vehicle Monday afternoon on Duke Street at North Broad Street. Crack cocaine and a small amount of marijuana was found.
Wofford and passenger Leighann Lashun Byers, 33, of 3577 Garden Lakes Parkway, were each charged with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
Wofford also is charged with driving without a license.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Trio of Rome residents jailed on drug charges
Three Rome residents were in jail without bond Monday night, each facing multiple drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jonathan Adam Riddle, 33, of 100 Calhoun Ave., was at an apartment on Redmond Circle around 5:21 a.m. Monday morning after he was found in possession of a clear bag of methamphetamine, a pipe and a syringe also containing meth.
Also arrested were Dennis Frederick Cash, 44, of 443 Mountain View Road, and Rebecca Paulette Clayton, 29, of 2081 Blacks Bluff Road.
All three are charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor possession of drug related objects and a probation violation.
Additionally, Clayton and Riddle are charged with misdemeanor probation violation, while Cash is charged with felony crossing guard line with contraband.
Report: Duluth man had counterfeit money
A Duluth man charged with possessing counterfeit money was in jail without bond Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joseph Richard Dye Jr., 30, of 223 Ridge Brook Trail, was arrested just before midnight Sunday after he was found to have counterfeit money.
Dye is charged with felony second degree forgery and felony probation violation.
Cartersville man facing multiple drug charges
A Cartersville man arrested in the 5000 block of Ga. 140 on drug charges was released from jail Monday on a $5,700 bond.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeremy Lloyd Erwin, 31, of 101 Green Acre Lane, had marijuana, methamphetamine and drug related objects in his possession when he was stopped Sunday by police.
Erwin is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug related objects.
Blake Silvers, Roman Record editor