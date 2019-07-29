Rome police are investigating an armed robbery at EZ Mart, 1808 Dean Ave., that happened early Saturday when the clerk stepped outside to smoke a cigarette.
According to police department reports:
A man wearing a red hoodie and gold mask pushed a handgun into the clerk's back and demanded all the money. He took around $3,000 from the registers and ran out toward East 19th Street.
Security cameras show the suspect walking on the property and the store video shows him laying his gun on a stool at one point to receive the money. He was not wearing gloves.
Cameras at nearby businesses also show the suspect getting into a car on East 19th Street at the U.S. 27 underpass. Copies of the surveillance tapes are expected to be available to police this week.
Report: Drunken man attacked woman, cursed in front of children
A Floyd County man accused of drunkenly attacking a woman and fighting with police was jailed Monday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Steven Clay Couey, 46, of 9 Summer Stone Drive NW, Unit D, is charged with four felony counts of obstruction, two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to children in the third degree and the misdemeanors simple battery, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
Children were present when Couey put his hand around a woman's neck early Monday, leaving red marks on her chest. They also heard him drunkenly shouting curses at the victim and responding officers and acting in an indecent and vulgar manner.
Couey also violently resisted being handcuffed after he was placed under arrest. He also kicked a jail officer in the genitals while he was being checked out in the medical wing.
Series of thefts reported from parked cars
Rome police took several reports Sunday of thefts from parked cars; most of the vehicles had been left unlocked.
A man who went into Mount Berry Mall for 30 or 40 minutes came out to find items thrown around the inside of his car and the middle console open. A bottle of 100 Oxycodone pills and another containing 30 Cyclobenzaprine pills were missing. He showed police proof of prescriptions.
The man said the door was left unlocked due to equipment issues.
Someone entered a car parked on East 20th Street overnight and ransacked it, stealing $1,700 in cash, a Note 8 Galaxy phone, a dufflebag containing clothes and two Coach purses.
The victim was not sure if the door had been locked but there was no sign of forced entry.
A resident reported $300 in cash stolen from a car parked on Avenue A. There were no signs of forced entry.
The window of a car parked at Callier Forest Apartments was shattered with a rock overnight and $60 in cash along with two packs of cigarettes were stolen.
The cost to repair the car window was estimated at $100.
Diane Wagner, staff writer
Altercation leads to felony assault charge
A Floyd County man is charged with felony aggravated assault in the wake of an incident Sunday at the intersection of Rosedale Road and US 27 North.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Houston Tyler Wright, 25, of 5460 Big Texas Valley Road, used his own motor vehicle to strike the vehicle of a woman in what police categorized as an attempt to run her off the road.
A warrant for Wright's arrest alleges that he and the victim had been in an argument at another location. She attempted to leave the scene but Wright followed her and used his vehicle as a weapon putting the woman in fear of her safety.
The incident occurred Sunday around 9:40 p.m.
Wright is also charged with criminal trespass and battery against a woman who is pregnant.