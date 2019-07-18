CALHOUN — Three people were arrested and more than 90 marijuana plants cut down on Wednesday after law enforcement officials in a helicopter found a plot of land near Fairmount thick with the illegal plant.
According to Gordon County Sheriff’s Office reports, at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday officers with the Governor’s Task Force for Drug Suppression working alongside local deputies found the plants ranging from a few inches tall to more than seven feet in height.
Three people were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana: Barry Lee Benson, 50, Joseph Luke Benson, 20, and Kelly Elaine Benson, 46, all of 225 Cochran Road in Fairmount.
Deputies served search warrants at the resident and discovered more marijuana and “other physical evidence” inside. Officials say the total street value of the seized drugs is more than $180,000.
All three individuals remained in jail on Friday pending bond.
David Bell, Calhoun Times