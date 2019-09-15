An Alabama man was in jail without bond Sunday night, accused of bringing a stolen vehicle across state lines.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
James Brent Morgan, 38, of 527 E. Main St. in Centre, Alabama, is charged with the felonies theft by receiving stolen property and theft by bringing stolen property into the state.
Morgan also is facing misdemeanor counts of DUI, open container violation and driving with a suspended license.
Police stopped Morgan on Broad Street late Saturday after noticing him in a Rent-A-Center box van cruising the parking lots of several “high-crime motels” on Martha Berry Boulevard. The van was weaving on the road and failed to maintain a single lane.
Morgan had a cold open container of alcohol when he was stopped and police verified with their Gadsden counterparts that the van was stolen.
Rome man charged with stalking at Royal Inn
A Rome man was in jail on a stalking charge Sunday with no bond set.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Gabriel Kendall Ragland, 38, of 1411 Bobo St. was arrested at the Royal Inn, 1201 Martha Berry Blvd., at around 10 a.m. Sunday and charged with felony aggravated stalking and misdemeanor battery.
Ragland violated a conditional bond by attacking a woman he had been ordered to stay away from, causing visible injuries.
Diane Wagner, staff writer