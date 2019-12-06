An Alabama man is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and crossing the jail guardline with drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Mitchell Morgan, 24, of 5900 County Road 8, Piedmont, Ala., is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance. The Rome Floyd Metro Task Force found heroin and a hypodermic needle in a black case on Morgan after he was brought to the jail.
Morgan is also charged with misdemeanor possession of drug related object, simple battery, cruelty to children in the third degree and theft by taking.
Morgan remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.
Police: Man fled from police, woman assisted him
A Rome man is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and a woman is charged with hindering his apprehension, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Collin McKinney, 35, of 11 Whitehead Street, is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. McKinney is also charged with misdemeanor parole violation, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and stop sign violation.
Amanda Dawn Fricks, 30, of 49 Hickory Street, is charged with hindering apprehension of a felon. Fricks assisted McKinney to "evade capture" from law enforcement.
McKinney remained in jail with no bond and Fricks remained in jail Friday with a bond of $5,700.