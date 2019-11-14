Tension between Georgia Power’s Plant Hammond and environmentalists has come to a head as the Georgia Water Coalition announced their Dirty Dozen Report for the year. The issues of coal-ash ponds near the Coosa River was named on the list as one of their top 12 issues.
“One million cubic yards of coal ash is being left in an unlined pit with the ash coming into frequent contact with groundwater,” said Jesse Demombreum-Chapman, Executive Director and River Keeper of the Coosa River Basin Initiative.
The report highlighted policies the coalition feels will threaten the cleanliness of bodies of water in Georgia. Environmentalists have claimed in the past that unlined coal ash ponds are hazardous to the Coosa River.
“Leaving them in place risks catastrophic releases of coal ash to our rivers." said Demonbreun said.
This is not the first time environmentalists have butted heads with Georgia Power, even though Plant Hammond is now closed. In 2018, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice released a report claiming that the groundwater had arsenic levels that are 40 times the federal standard, and 10 times the safe level of molybdenum levels.
There is not much evidence that the Coosa River is in immediate danger because of the coal ash ponds.
Two out of the four coal ash ponds have been capped, meaning no more coal-ash will be put in them. However, environmentalists say they want them moved since they are not lined. Plans to close the plant included putting a cover over the coal ash so it would not come in contact with the water.
Environmentalist groups said it would not be enough because of the claim that the soil beneath it is not impermeable, meaning the coal ash's toxins can still contaminate the groundwater with arsenic and other toxins. Georgia Power claimed the soil was indeed impermeable. when the power company announced the ponds would be closed.
Plant Hammond was on the coalition's list in 2017 for indefinitely delaying plans to provide relief to the Coosa River. The plan was supposed to involve cleaning the river of toxic metals that were a result of the coal ash according to the water coalition. The plant also made the list in 2015 and 2016.
Rome News reached out to Georgia Power for comment but could not immediately reach them.