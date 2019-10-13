A Plainville man facing theft, drug and a slew of traffic charges was in jail without bond Sunday night.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Daniel Heath Edwards, 32, of 2981 Riverbend Road SW in Plainville, was riding a motorcycle at around 11 p.m. Saturday on Old Summerville Road when a Georgia State Patrol trooper tried to pull him over for not having a visible tag.
Edwards sped off and the trooper pursued until Edwards abandoned the motorcycle near Ga. Loop 1 and ran off. After a short foot chase, he turned and assumed a fighting stance but the trooper deployed a Taser and Edwards fell down.
A small bag of methamphetamine was found on his person and the motorcycle he was riding had been stolen.
Edwards is facing felony charges of theft by receiving stolen property, meth possession and fleeing an officer for a felony offense.
He’s also charged with misdemeanor counts of obstruction, DUI drugs, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, failing to maintain a lane, stop sign violation, faulty tail light and improper display of license plate.
Diane Wagner, staff writer