Pianists Kasandra Keeling and Ivan Hurd will present a guest recital at Shorter University on Monday, Sept. 23. The event will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Brookes Chapel and is open to the public at no charge.
The duo will present a four-hand recital, which will feature both pianists playing the same instrument. The recital will feature “Sonata for Piano, Four Hands” by Frances Poulenc, “Petite Suite for Four Hands” by Claude Debussy; “Hungarian Dances for piano, four hands” by Johannes Brahms, and “Gazebo Dances for piano, four hands” by John Corigliano.
Keeling, professor of music and coordinator of keyboard studies at the University of Texas at San Antonio, is an active soloist, chamber musician, orchestra soloist, and master class clinician.
In 2014, she was awarded first prize in the professional concerto division of The American Prize for her performance of Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme by Paganini, and in 2015, she was honored with the President’s Distinguished Achievement Award for Performance at UTSA. She received the Bachelor of Music and Master of Music degrees in piano performance from the University of Houston and was awarded the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in piano performance from the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Hurd serves as assistant professor of piano pedagogy and coordinator of Class Piano at UTSA, where he teaches piano pedagogy, piano literature, class piano, applied piano lessons, and coordinates the class piano program.
He has presented at workshops at national conferences such as the Music Teachers National Association, GP3 (the Group Piano and Piano Pedagogy Conference), and the National Conference on Keyboard Pedagogy. He holds piano performance degrees from Eastern Michigan University (M.M.) and the University of Iowa (B.M.), and a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Piano Performance and Pedagogy from the University of Oklahoma.
While in Rome, Drs. Hurd and Keeling will also present a workshop for the Rome Music Teachers Association.