Rome police took another report of a phone scam, this time from a lo-cal business.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A man called the business saying he was from Georgia Power and told the woman their service would be cut off within 25 minutes without a payment of $800. She questioned the charge because the business has the bill set up for automatic payments, but the man said they failed to renew the service and it had expired.
The woman was told there was not enough time to use a charge card or a check, so she followed instructions to buy a VISA gift card and provide the card numbers over the phone.
A few hours later, she got another call saying she still owed $500 on the Georgia Power bill. This time, she went online to check the balance and found the account was, and had been, up to date. When she called the man out, he hung up the phone.