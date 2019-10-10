PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler was fired Thursday, nearly two weeks after a disappointing finish to a season of big expectations highlighted by Bryce Harper’s arrival.
Kapler went 161-163 in two years, his team unable to deliver following its offseason spending spree. Philadelphia finished 81-81, its first non-losing season since 2012.
The Phillies were only two games behind in the NL wild-card standings after beating Atlanta on Sept. 18 but lost eight of the next nine, including a five-game sweep at Washington. They finished eight games behind Milwaukee for the second wild card and 16 behind the first-place Braves in the NL East.
Last year, the Phillies had a one-game lead in the division on Aug. 11 before going 15-31 the rest of the way.
The Phillies are the eighth team changing managers among the 20 that failed to reach the postseason.
College Basketball
Duke picked to win ACC; Nwora voted player of yearGREENSBORO, N.C. — Duke is the preseason pick to win the Atlantic Coast Conference while Louisville forward Jordan Nwora is the league’s preseason player of the year.
The ACC released its preseason poll Thursday following a vote of 111 media members at the league’s media day earlier this week in Charlotte.
Duke, which received 51 first- place votes and 1,564 voting points, is the preseason favorite for the fourth straight year and the sixth time in seven seasons. Behind preseason freshman of the year Cole Anthony, North Carolina was picked second, followed by Louisville and reigning national champion Virginia.
Nwora and Anthony were joined on the preseason all-ACC team by Duke’s Tre Jones, Notre Dame’s John Mooney and Virginia’s Mamadi Diakite.
College Football
Mary Hardin-Baylor to vacate 2016 Division III titleBELTON, Texas — The NCAA ordered Mary Hardin-Baylor to vacate its 2016 Division III national championship because the head football coach let a player use his car for more than 18 months, which was determined to be an improper benefit for a student-athlete.
The NCAA announced its findings Thursday and said it would vacate any victories in which ineligible athletes played. The school said that would include 29 victories over the 2016-2017 seasons and the 2016 championship, a 10-7 win over Wisconsin-Oshkosh. School officials said they will appeal that punishment.
The NCAA said coach Pete Fredenburg loaned a player his 2006 Subaru for the 2016-2017 seasons. He then loaned it to another player, but the car broke down within an hour and had to be towed.
Fredenburg said in a statement he “unintentionally” broke the rules. He was previously suspended by the school for three months without pay and sat out the first three games of the 2018 season.
Tennis
Federer joins Djokovic in Shanghai quarterfinalsSHANGHAI — Roger Federer saved five set points in the first set as he scrambled to a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over 13th-seeded David Goffin on Thursday and advanced to the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals.
Second-seeded Federer holds a 10-1 winning record against Goffin, including all three matches they’ve played this year.
Federer will play fifth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany on Friday in the quarterfinals.
Zverev beat Andrey Rublev of Russia 6-0, 7-6 (4) in the last match of the night. The German served for the match at 5-3 in the second set, but couldn’t nail down the victory until the tiebreaker.
Earlier, John Isner served his 1,000th ace of the season but it wasn’t enough to stop defending champion Novak Djokovic from advancing with a 7-5, 6-3 win. Isner’s nine aces against Djokovic took him to 1,007 for the year.