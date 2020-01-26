Coosa Middle School’s interim principal, Joseph Pethel is expected to officially move to being a permanent principal at Floyd County School’s monthly board meeting on January 27th at 6 p.m.
According to the personnel changes listed on the FCS website, Pethel will be approved to start the position on July 1 of this year. He was appointed as the interim principal after former principal Vondell Ringer began a new position with FCS as the support services specialist. Prior to serving as the middle school’s interim principal, he was the assistant principal at Armuchee Middle School.
When he was appointed as interim principal, Superintendent Jeff Wilson was excited.
"Mr. Pethel has the background, skills, and disposition needed to be an excellent principal. He is knowledgeable and will bring great enthusiasm to his new assignment,” said Dr. Wilson. “I am fully confident in Mr. Pethel’s ability to lead Coosa Middle School at the next level.”
Two FCS principals are planning to retire.
Steve Turrentine of Model Middle School and Scott Savage of Model High School are both listed as retiring from their posts. The board will go into executive session at caucus starting at 5 p.m. in the Superintendent’s office on Monday to discuss the personnel changes. They will then vote for approval in their regular board meeting.
Also at the meeting, Jack Gardner will present updates on the progress of Pepperell Middle School. According to a presentation listed on the site, there’s some good news. Construction groups have finally been able to establish building pads for the elementary school, and they began demolition work in the gym. However, due to wet soil, crews haven’t been able to install a storm drain, and they had to stop working on the footings for the building.
John Parker, the assistant superintendent, is also set to give a presentation regarding dual enrollment in the county system. Right now, the Georgia General Assembly is looking to make cuts to the state’s dual enrollment program. Both Parker and Wilson have expressed concern for how the potential cuts will affect Floyd County School students.
Caucus will begin at 5 p.m. in the superintendent’s office at 600 Riverside Parkway on Monday. The regular board meeting is at the same address in the boardroom at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.