Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Grinch will visit downtown Calhoun's The Flower Shop this weekend as part of the store's Christmas Open House event. Refreshments will also be available throughout the day. Most importantly, all items in the shop will be 10 percent off.
Owner Matthew Reynolds, who was just 14 years old when he began arranging flowers and designing home decorations, said he is particularly excited about the holiday season because it is the time of year when he gets to have the most fun with his designs.
"I get excited when it's the holiday season. It is busy, but at the same time, we have a lot of fun," Reynolds said. "We put our hearts into every arrangement. I like to do custom arrangements. Personalizing them is what makes it fun for me."
Personalizing gifts and arrangements to make other's happy is what first drew Reynolds to the work he does now. He started out making wreaths for others out of his grandmother's home. His work was so good that people asked him to branch out and try his hand at making other decor and arrangements. It led him to open up a store in Rome, the site of the original shop. A little over a year ago, they decided to move to Calhoun.
"Being here changed business tremendously. We get new accounts basically every day, and we have new faces coming in every day here in Calhoun," Reynolds said. "We love that. We treat everybody who comes in just like family. When you walk through that door, I get to know you and you get to know me."
The Flower Shop will be open for Christmas Open House both Saturday and Sunday. Santa, Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch will be in the shop on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Open hours hours for Saturday will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday's open house hours are noon to 5 p.m.