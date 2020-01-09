Walker County will be electing a five-member commission in November as its new form of government, including a chairman who will run the daily business of the county. We’ll be introducing you to candidates over the course of the next months.
Perry Lamb is 53 years old. He grew up in Savannah, started working for the City of Tampa Water Department at the age of 19, worked his way to management, moved on to train as a plumber and finally came to live in the Chattanooga area to pursue further education as a certified surgical first assistant, the position he now holds with Erlanger Health System and works at on an as-needed basis with Hutcheson and Parkridge Hospitals.
Lamb and his wife have lived in LaFayette for 13 years, own land in McLemore Cove and are working on building a farm.
Lamb says on his web site that he gained valuable experience in the areas of management and budgeting while working for the city of Tampa and also learned that “there is a tremendous amount of waste in the government sector.”
“I understand the waste that can occur and know that it can be minimized,” says Lamb on his web site. “A well-planned budget, when implemented, can secure a solid financial future. With the right people in the right positions, caring about the welfare of this county, and with the help of the community, we can secure a better life for generations to come. I know from what I have learned and practiced in my career, and my life, that with proper budget control and efficient spending we can get this County back on track. I have learned many skills through experience and education, and I have lived through good and bad. I have seen how life for the average American can be very difficult at times. We, as a County, cannot let someone who does not understand the hardships of the average American, keep taking from us what we have worked so hard to earn.”
“As Walker County approaches a new election,” Lamb says, “it may remind us of unfulfilled promises made by past candidates. Some of those promises were made to special interests or in exchange for benefits. But this is a new beginning. My promises will always be to and for the people of Walker County.”
To learn more about Perry Lamb, visit https://www.perrylamb.com/
In addition to a board of commissioners, Walker County residents will be voting for sheriff, tax commissioner, coroner, probate judge, chief magistrate and some other judicial positions, superior court clerk and three board of education positions.
For anyone interested in running for an office, two imminent deadlines are worth knowing about:
- The need to file a Declaration of Intent to Accept Campaign Contributions (DOI)
- The need to qualify
A DOI can be filed at any time up until the moment before qualifying, but no campaign donations can be accepted before it’s filed. Qualifying, which designates one as an official candidate, takes place - March 2-5, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and March 6, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Qualifying locations may vary depending on the party the candidate belongs to. To learn more, call the Walker County Elections Office at 706-638-4349.