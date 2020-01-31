Anastacia Arzeno was dealt a deck of cards that almost stopped her from graduating from Pepperell High School. Born to a military family, her father left her life at a young age, and her mother was deployed not long after having her. When her mom came back to the States when she was 12 years old, she was ecstatic to finally live with her parent instead of her relatives.
“You’re living the high life, finally, with your parents, watching T.V.” she told the Exchange Club of Rome at the Palladium on Friday. “Then all of a sudden, the T.V. goes off. Your mom comes in and says that 30 days is all you have to leave.”
Her mother had kicked her out of her home when she turned 18-years-old. Having nowhere to go, she couch-surfed at friends and relatives houses. Some people let her stay for weeks, others gave her 24-hour notices to find somewhere else to go. She detailed to the Exchange Club about how much of a hard time she had getting into a shelter since she techically wasn’t a kid anymore.
Her story was just one of many traumatic and moving stories that local high school students told the Exchange Club on Friday as nominees of their “Accepting the Challenge of Excellence” program.
The program has gone on for many years in hopes to boost students who have had to overcome many barriers to meet qualifications for graduation. Guidance counselors introduced their own nominee from each public high school in the area.
Students came forward and told many different stories. Some of the students lost their parents at a young age, and others overcame anxiety disorder and familial abuse. All talked about how their guidance counselors and friends guided them to a path that allowed for greatness. All the students who presented have plans to go to college and contribute to philanthropic causes.
Anastacia said she wants to go to the military.
All the students were awarded at least $100 for presenting. Anastacia won the challenge, and was awarded a $500 check. She will move on to the state level competition for the Exchange club to present her story.