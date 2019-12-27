METAIRIE, La. — Saints coach Sean Payton said the club had no immediate plans to sign Antonio Brown after including him in a workout with six free-agent receivers Friday morning.
Payton said the Saints were mainly doing their due diligence “on all of those players” and looking at how available players can help the team as it prepares to enter the playoffs.
Brown has not played since the New England Patriots cut him Sept. 20 amid multiple sexual assault accusations which have spawned an ongoing league investigation of the receiver.
Payton said the team would still have to seek information from the NFL on whether it would allow Brown to play if New Orleans chose to sign him.
Brown is a four-time All-Pro but has now been released by three teams since the end of last season, when he was release by Pittsburgh after being a no-show for the club’s season finale. He also was cut earlier this year by Oakland.
► Elbert Dubenion, a receiver who played key roles in the Buffalo Bills winning consecutive American Football League championships in the mid-1960s, has died. He was 86.
The Bills said Dubenion died Thursday, 55 years to the day of Buffalo winning its first AFL title with a 20-7 victory over the San Diego Chargers. Dubenion had been living in Ohio and battling Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s.
Born in Griffin, Dubenion was nicknamed “Golden Wheels” for his speed. He began a long career as a scout following his retirement, including two separate stints with the Bills. He also scouted for the Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons.
College Football
Miami offensive coordinator fired following bowl shutoutCORAL GABLES, Fla. — Miami fired offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dan Enos on Friday, one day after the Hurricanes were shut out by Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl and finished with a 6-7 record.
Enos was with Miami for only one season. The Hurricanes finished the year on a three-game losing streak, endured wildly inconsistent quarterback play and are ranked 129th of 130 teams in third-down conversion percentage.
Only Akron, which finished the season winless, was worse than Miami in that department. Miami converted 27.2% of its third downs, Akron converted 26.4%.
Miami is ranked 89th nationally in scoring offense, 99th in total offense, 122nd in rushing offense and 122nd in red zone offense. It used three quarterbacks in the 14-0 bowl loss, and still managed only 227 yards of offense.
The Enos move — it was known before the bowl that the sides were going to part ways, barring a major change of plans — was official. It was unclear if more changes are coming, or when.
College Basketball
Evansville’s McCarty placed on leave for Title IX violationsEVANSVILLE, Ind. — Evansville placed men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty on administrative leave and is conducting an internal investigation into alleged violations of the school’s Title IX policy.
The university released a statement Friday saying it has received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to be a Title IX violation. A national law firm will conduct the investigation, the statement said, and Evansville will make a “fair and informed decision” on McCarty’s status based on its results. The school did not disclose further details about the investigation and said it would not discuss the specifics.
Title IX is a federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex.
Evansville’s action came six weeks after McCarty guided the unranked Purple Aces’ stunning 67-64 upset of then-No. 1 Kentucky, his alma mater, on its home court.
McCarty, who played for the Wildcats’ 1996 national championship team, was the center of a loud, delirious postgame celebration in the visitors’ locker room following Evansville’s first upset of the top-ranked team in three tries.