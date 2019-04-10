Brandy Pass was recently awarded AdventHealth Gordon’s prestigious Extra Mile Award.
This special award was created by members of the hospital’s Employee Engagement Committee to recognize employees who go above and beyond the call of duty on a regular basis. It is awarded monthly to deserving employees selected by the hospital’s directors.
Pass, who works a physician liaison in clinical informatics, was nominated by Lanell Jacobs, director of oncology services, with the following words:
“Brandy is a problem-solver, and she approaches every work situation with a positive attitude and smile. As I have observed her working with providers and staff, she consistently demonstrates our service standards, especially ‘own it’ and ‘make it easy.’ When we email Brandy with a question, we know we will get a timely response. If she doesn’t have the answer, she will find it and keep us informed on progress of the solution. She will follow-up to ensure the question has been resolved.
“Brandy notices when providers need more education on Cerner and is able to individualize training to meet the specific need. She says she loves to find helpful ways to give providers back some of their valuable time, which makes more time for actual patient care.
“Brandy’s positive attitude is contagious, and our team members have noticed this. The tone she sets by following through on commitments and problem-solving has established trust and confidence when we need her help.”