Noccolula Falls, over in Alabama, is a beautiful place. I was visiting there once when a fellow who claimed Cherokee decent came up and asked me if I knew the story of the falls. I replied that I knew a few stories and asked him to tell me his. This fellow proceeded to tell me a story of a “Cherokee princess” whose father sold her in marriage to a man she was not in love with, so she committed suicide by jumping over the falls. Folks, that story is horse crap and I am about to explain why.
It is extremely depressing when people who have, or claim to have, Cherokee blood don’t bother to learn a little something of Cherokee history and culture but instead repeat the lies and half-truths imposed by the worst of colonial tradition.
In the old times it would have been impossible for a Cherokee father to force a daughter to do anything she did not want to do. The number one reason for this is the basic structure of the Cherokee family. The basic Cherokee family unit was the clan. Every child’s identity was based on the clan. The clans were Matriarchal, Matrilineal and Matrilocal. We will take some time and go over each of these points.
Matriarchal, the clans were run by women. Matrilineal, inheritance and ancestry were through the mother’s line. Matrilocal, housing and property in a Cherokee town were all controlled by women.
We can see with just a rudimentary understanding of Cherokee societal structure that it would be impossible for a man to force a Cherokee woman to do anything she did not want to do. If by chance some form of lunacy, or strange drug, were to lead a man to attempt such foolishness, the force and resources of the woman’s entire clan would be brought to bare to show him the error of his ways. Such a man would immediately find himself homeless, as the house in which he was living would have belonged to his wife.
Perhaps even worse than all this, such a man would have suffered irreparable damage to his reputation. The People would have thought he was crazy, or perhaps possessed by some evil spirit.
It is also important to remember that Cherokee women enjoyed complete sexual autonomy as well as the right to no-fault divorce long before European women.
The Cherokee creation story does not blame women for the presence of evil in the world, and there is no original sin myth. Cherokee spirituality tended to be more pragmatic then dogmatic and based more on the greater good then on individual repression. As a result, Cherokee women were not regarded as something to be owned and controlled, but rather as the other half of the equilibrium of creation.
There are any number of reasons why the princess of Noccolula Falls might have done what they say she did. Her lover might have been killed in battle. She might have been disfigured during one of the smallpox epidemics that swept the Cherokee country during the eighteenth century. She might have lost a child. She might have been raped by a white man.
We will probably never know the true story, if indeed there is one. It is entirely possible that the story is nothing more than a “fish tale” reeled off by some unknown teller of lies sitting around some pot-bellied stove in some long-forgotten store at some long-forgotten cross-roads, telling lies about a people of whom he knew nothing and cared even less. We can only speculate.
One thing we know for sure, it was not because her father was trying to force her to marry a man she did not love. No Cherokee man would be that stupid.