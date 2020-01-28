You never know what you might find when you’re wandering about town. How about a more or less new band called P.P.K.G., made up of three Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School students who happen to work at the same place?
On a recent Tuesday evening, country-rock-yeehaw band members Gavin, Tristian and Bentley rehearsed with one acoustic and two electric guitars around a picnic table at Gilbert-Stephenson Park in Fort Oglethorpe. The young men all work at Park Place Restaurant, which is the inspiration for their band: P.P.K.G. stands for Park Place Kitchen Gang.
The band members croon about their place of employment and how much they like working for owner Jack Goodlet. They insist there is no satire intended when they sing songs like “No Escape,” about working for minimum wage for the rest of their lives.
In reality, Gavin says he would like to pursue megatronics and building robots as a career and Tristian and Bentley are interested in becoming electricians. Gavin says a second choice for him would be building guitars.
To book P.P.K.G. to play at your event, visit Park Place Restaurant in Fort Oglethorpe.