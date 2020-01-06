The parents of an 11-month-old who died in the days before Christmas are in jail after being charged on New Year's Eve.
Jimmy Phillip Beck, 29, and Karalyn Brynne Lonergan, 26, both of an Adamson Road apartment, were taken into custody on Dec. 31 by Polk County sheriff's deputies. They remain in jail with their bond denied on charges of cruelty to children in the second degree and contributing to the deprivation of a child resulting in a serious injury -- a felony charge.
The cruelty to children charges include the specific designation of negligently causing excessive physical pain, according to resubmitted reports from the Polk County Jail.
Previous reports stated the couple found the child unresponsive on the couch after they woke from sleeping around 5 a.m. They found the child later in the afternoon before emergency personnel arrived on the scene to pronounce the baby dead at around 3 p.m.
The child's body was later taken to the GBI Crime Lab for a forensic exam to determine how he died. No additional charges have been filed against Beck or Lonergan at this time.
Calls to law enforcement officials seeking additional information about the arrest were not yet returned as of this report.