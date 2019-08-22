Jamieson Palmer qualified to seek one of the three Ward 3 Rome City Commission seats in the Nov. 5 election.
Jamieson “Jamie” Palmer's goal is to strengthen the city, for which he has a strong passion.
Palmer is the development services coordinator with the Woodstock Office of Community Development. He grew up in Rome, graduating from Model High School. He also is a High School Leadership Rome graduate and was inducted into the Rome and Floyd County Sports Hall of Fame. Palmer wants to serve the community that had such a strong impact on his life.
Palmer earned a bachelor’s degree in political science with a minor in business administration from Reinhardt University where he served as student body president. He also completed classes with the state and the Georgia Department of Transportation for developing, delivery and construction of state-regulated highways and economic growth.
Palmer is invested in the local community. He has lived in Rome most of his life, relocating only to pursue his education.
“I believe that I am a candidate who truly represents what it means to be a Roman. I was raised here, received most of my education here, and I know what everyday citizens are facing from all walks of life,” Palmer said.
His goals, if elected, include working with the Chamber, the Economic Development Department and the local University of Georgia Small Business Development Center on growing a citywide incubator space to help citizens live out their dreams of starting their own business. He also feels his skills in project coordination will bring value to an already great city staff to ensure the city continues to develop great projects.
Palmer said he also would like to focus on youth engagement. “As more millennials move into the workforce, I want to help make sure that all voices and needs are heard.”