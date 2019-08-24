Two Floyd County residents were arrested at their listed address on Friday and charged for reportedly having large quantities of drugs.
According to Floyd County police reports:
Tony Dewane Sullivan Jr., 35, of 1144 Lovell Road, and Trina Michelle Terry, 53, of the same address, were found with over 600 grams of synthetic marijuana individually packaged and digital scales.
Terry and Sullivan are charged with felony trafficking schedule I drugs, possession of schedule I drug, possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor possession of drug related objects.
Report: Man used fake bill at store
A Rome man was arrested Friday evening after police say he used a fake $5 bill at Rick's Little Garden.
According to Floyd County police reports:
Blake Justin Hugh Bragg, 19, of 304 E. 20th St., tried to pass off a fake $5 bill and also had meth in his left shoe when taken to the Floyd County jail.
Bragg is charged with felony first degree forgery, possession of methamphetamine and crossing the guard line with a prohibited substance.
Man charged with possession of synthetic marijuana
Police say they found four cartridges of illicit substances when they searched a car on Martha Berry Friday evening.
According to Floyd County police reports:
Marcus Dewayne Ragland, 27, of 607 Nixon Ave., is charged with four counts of felony possession of schedule I THC oil.