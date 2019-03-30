A Silver Creek woman and Rome man were charged with hindering a person from calling 911 Friday night at East 19th Street and Darlington Way by throwing their phone.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lee Jackson, 37, of 921 Darlington Way, hit the victim in the face, causing lacerations and her eye to swell shut. He also knocked the victim’s phone out of her hand and then Rashonda Allen Jackson, 30, of 26 Woodberry Drive, threw it while the victim was trying to call 911.
When police arrived at Rashonda’s residence, Christopher gave them the name of another person.
Christopher Jackson is charged with felony aggravated battery, misdemeanor hindering someone from making a 911 call, giving false information and a probation violation.
Rashonda Jackson is charged with felony being a party to the aggravated battery crime and misdemeanor hindering someone from making a 911 call.
John Popham, staff writer