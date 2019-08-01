The Rome Noon Optimist Club celebrated its 60th year of continuous service to our community last December. At that time it was the largest Optimist Club in the State of Georgia. Monday, the District Governor will be in town Monday to officially induct the 100th member of the club.
The Noon Optimist Club has always been one of the most active in the of the most active in the GATEway District — including Georgia and East Tennessee.
Optimist International was founded on June 19, 1919, and is celebrating its centennial throughout this year. All clubs have been encouraged to participate in this celebration so the Rome club decided on a “100 for 100” campaign to increase its membership.
Monday at noon at the Three Rivers Club in State Mutual Stadium, GATEway District Governor Gwen Gable will officially induct the 100th active member of the Rome Noon Optimist Club and speak about why community leaders should be an Optimist.
Pollinator census set for August
Keep Rome Floyd Beautiful will participate in the annual Great Georgia Pollinator Census on Friday, August 23, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
KRFB Program Manager Emma Wells said folks don’t have to know a whole lot about critters, just be willing to take 15 minutes to observe and count activity around their favorite flower.
The event is sponsored statewide by the University of Georgia Extension Service. Participants choose a plant and then count the number of Carpenter bees, bumblebees, honey bees, wasps, flies, butterflies and other insects for 15 minutes.
“It can be in a public garden or private garden, it doesn’t matter,” Wells said.
People interested in being a part of the survey can download a form from the Great Georgia Pollinator Census website www.ggapc.org, which asks for the participants name, the address of the garden for mapping purposes, the name of the plant that is being observed — common or Latin name — the time and date, as well as the weather conditions.
Moonlight Paddle on Little River
DeSoto State Park on Lookout Mountain will host a moonlight paddle on the Little River Friday, August 16.
Park staff will be offering a guided paddle about the time the sun goes down and the moon is rising. The official time for the event is 7 to 10 p.m. Central time.
The paddle is a four-mile round trip on flatwater that is expected to take about three hours. Groups will range from two to ten participants.
Paddlers are encouraged to bring a headlamp or flashlight, insect spray, their favorite snack and some drinking water.
Participants will meet at the DeSoto Falls Picnic Area. The fee is $25 for a single kayak with tandem kayaks available on a very limited basis.
Pre-registration for the event closes on Thursday, August 15, unless it fills up earlier. Interested paddlers can reach Brittney Hughes at 256-997-5025, or via email at Brittney.Hughes@dcnr.alabama.gov for more information.
Charity ride set for Sept. 14
The Rome Chapter of the Southern Cruisers (Motorcycle) Riding Club will be Cruisin’ for St. Jude from Rome on Saturday, Sept. 14.
The 61-mile ride will begin and end at Easy Living Yamaha/Polaris, 3120 Martha Berry Highway. The route goes up Old Dalton Road through The Pocket to Villanow, then back through Chattooga County’s Little Egypt Valley to Gore, and US 27 back to Armuchee.
In addition to the ride, there will be a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle door prizes and live music, along with food and drinks available for purchase with all proceeds going to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
According to Jon Benson, St. Jude’s is the primary beneficiary of Southern Cruisers riding clubs around the country. The motorcycle enthusiasts have contributed more than $18 million to the hospital over the past two decades.
Registration starts at 9 a.m. on the day of the ride with kick stands up at 11 a.m.