Walker County has a "super chance to make a difference" to redevelop declining areas, according to a Chattanooga accountant.
Ken White, a certified public accountant with Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough, explained the federal Opportunity Zone program Tuesday to community leaders and local realtors.
The program incentivizes investment in low income and economically disadvantaged areas; taxpayers receive federal tax benefits for investing capital gains in these designated zones, which are identified by state governors.
The Opportunity Zone program is "great for the investor, and it's great for the community," White said.
The federal program allows capital gains to be invested in existing buildings and undeveloped land, which reduces tax liability for the investor and facilitates redevelopment within the zone.
McFarland Avenue and South Mission Ridge Drive in Rossville are in a designated Opportunity Zone.
White said the Western Electric office building at 410 Chickamauga Ave., Rossville, for example, could be redeveloped as offices, condominiums or apartments utilizing the program. The building has nearly 62,000 square feet.
Rossville Mayor Teddy Harris ??????
White explained the program at an information session of the Walker County Development Authority. Due to the lack of a quorum, the other business on the agenda for the authority's meeting was deferred.
For more information, visit www.cdfifund.gov.