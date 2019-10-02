If it’s time to upgrade your home exterior, you may need some guidance, particularly if you want to make on-trend choices that will instantly boost your curb appeal.
Bear in mind that many younger, trend-setting homeowners are gravitating toward the natural, earthy look, and they are achieving this with manufactured stone. As you make your own upgrade, consider the following:
Prioritize authenticity
Not all manufactured stone is of equal quality. Do a close inspection to ensure the products you select are molded and colored to look and feel like natural stone.
Select your cut
Choices abound when it comes to the cut of manufactured stone veneer. However, linear shapes that provide a sense of calm and order are very popular right now, making profiles such as the Chisel Cut offered by ProVia a smart move for staying on-trend. The natural texture complements the chiseled form, and looks great grouted or dry stacked.
Be serene
Gray is in right now, and this is likely due to its low-key aesthetic. Likewise, any color on the gray-scale will add instant appeal, including black and white.
Choose your grout
You can add a lot of design drama with the right choice of grout color. Here’s a simple guide to help you choose:
- For an understated, elegant look, match the grout color with the dominant color shadings in the manufactured stone. This is a subtle-but-sophisticated choice.
- To bring bold drama to the home, choose a grout color that's the exact opposite of the stone color. With light stone, use dark grout, and with dark stone use light grout. The effect is eye-popping, and shows off the shapes and textures of the manufactured stone.
- Blend both approaches above to reflect an array of earthy colors. Choose a grout color that matches one of the shades found in the stone. It will naturally contrast with the other shades.
- For a pulled-together look, weave a matching color choice throughout the various home exterior elements -- siding, garage door, front entry door, roofing, etc. -- to reflect a designer aesthetic and provide instant curb appeal. Just like a well-coordinated suit, shirt and tie, this look projects confidence.
Visualize
The decisions you make regarding your home exterior are important, so do a bit of homework first before committing. Free online tools and resources can help you pick colors, cuts and other important features, by allowing you to get a better sense of how they will look on your home. Visit provia.com/grout-visualizer to access ProVia’s Grout Visualizer, a handy tool that allows you to mix and match stone and styles with grout options.
The exterior of your home makes a statement. Make sure it’s making the right one. Select elements that suit your personality while also staying on-trend.