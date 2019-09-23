COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m., FS1 — Notre Dame at Michigan State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m., ESPNU — Alabama at Texas A&M

MLB

1 p.m., MLB — Philadelphia at Washington

8 p.m., ESPN — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox

8:15 p.m., FSSE/1410 AM — Atlanta at Kansas City

10 p.m., MLB — Oakland at LA Angels OR Houston at Seattle

RUGBY

1 a.m. (Wednesday)

NBCSN — World Cup 2019: Fiji vs. Uruguay, Pool D, Kamaishi, Japan

TENNIS

6 a.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds

11 a.m., TENNIS — ITF: Junior Davis Cup & Fed Cup, Round Robin

11 p.m., TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The Zhuhai and Chengdu Opens, Early Rounds & The Wuhan and Tashkent Opens, Early Rounds

WNBA

9 p.m., ESPN2 — Playoffs: Washington at Las Vegas, Semifinals, Game 4

