Rome, GA (30161)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.