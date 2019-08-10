A Rome man has been jailed after attacking an off-duty officer who noticed the accused was operating a vehicle with cancelled registration.
According to Floyd Count Jail reports:
James William Hendrix, 50, of 219 Cantrell Road, is charged with possession of a firearm or knife during an attempt to commit a felony, terroristic threats and acts and felony obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Hendrix allegedly bit the officer and hit him in the head with an undisclosed object Friday night around 10 p.m. at a location on Cantrell Road.
It turns out there was a loaded firearm in Hendrix' vehicle and he allegedly told the officer that if he could have got to the gun he would have shot the officer.
Hendrix is also charged with battery, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless driving, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and three counts of failure to maintain a lane.
Man sustains laceration after being hit with a plate
A Rome man sustained lacerations to the head following a domestic altercation at his home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wendy Michele Weaver, of 51 East Drive, is charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanors for two counts of battery after allegedly hitting a man on the head with a plate.
Weaver also allegedly caused lacerations to a second victim who was a witness to the incident Friday just before 5 p.m.
Threats to stab victim result in felony arrest
A Rome woman has been picked up by Rome Police at her apartment complex after allegedly making threats to cut another person.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Sheliah Shinhald 64, of 800 N. Fifth Ave., is charged with felony terroristic threats and acts after telling a victim, "I will get my knife and cut you." The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. Friday evening.