Mrs. Myrtle Josephine Braswell Jacks received her angel wings on Saturday, July 20, 2019, following an illness of several months. She was born in Carroll County, Ga, on August 26, 1930, the daughter of the late John Thomas Braswell and Willie Jane Horsley Braswell. She was preceded in death by sisters, Hilda Braswell, Elsie Clark and Connis Selman. Her brother, J.D. Braswell, was a casualty of World War II. Mrs. Jacks moved with her family from Whitesburg, GA, to Shannon, GA, at an early age. A June 3, 1947, graduate of Model High School, she eloped with her sweetheart the same day. Her husband, T.W. Jacks, preceded her in death on October 26, 2018, after celebrating 71 years of marriage. She was a resident of Rome and Floyd County many years and was a home-bound member of North Rome Baptist Church. She loved her Lord and served Him faithfully. Her spirited and devoted love for her family will be a legacy passed on through her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Jacks is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Gail Couch (Ed) of Rome, and Bivian Carter (Michael) of Brunswick, GA. Three granddaughters she cared for while their mothers pursued careers, Laura Couch Self (Jason) of Rome, Courtney Carter Bridges (Jarrett) of St. Simons Island, GA, and Whitney Carter Herndon (David) of Brunswick, six great-grandchildren, Lovett Self of Rome, Finley and Breaker Bridges of St. Simons Island, and Elijah, Samuel and Emily Herndon of Brunswick. A sister, Linda Childress of Rome and a host of nieces and nephews also survive. The family wishes to express gratitude to the staff of Rome Health and Rehabilitation as well as the staff of Hyman Hospice for their care. A memorial celebrating the lives of both Myrtle and T.W. Jacks will be scheduled at a later date The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Myrtle Josephine Braswell Jacks.