The Oakwood Christian SCAA team split a tri-match at home last Tuesday night, defeating Cleveland Christian, but falling to Mountain View Christian with each match going four sets.
OCA began the night by taking down the Lady Crusaders, 25-11, 25-11, 23-25 and 25-23 as Avery Green paced the offense with 13 kills. Aby Whitlock added eight kills and dished out 20 assists, while Raleigh Suits had five kills and served up three aces. Caroline Tindell finished with four kills and four aces. Elliana Hammond had two kills and a dig. Natalie Overton chipped in with three aces and two digs, while Anna Grace Stone added one dig.
However, the Lady Eagles would drop the second match as Mountain View won 26-24, 17-25, 25-16 and 25-13. Green had another solid match with 11 kills, seven digs, two assists and two aces. Whitlock had six kills and eight assists to go with an ace and a dig. Overton recorded nine digs along with an ace, an assist and a kill. Tindell had four more kills, four more aces and one dig. Suits had five digs to go with two assists, an ace and a kill and Stone rounded out the stat sheet with three digs and a kill.
Thursday was a big night for the Oakwood Christian High School volleyball teams as the Lady Eagles won two matches over Unity Christian School in Rome.
Oakwood’s SCAA team (3-1) faced Unity’s junior varsity squad and won in straight sets, 25-21 and 25-20. Avery Green had four kills, eight aces and two digs in the victory. Whitlock dished out five assists to go with two kills and an ace. Overton had three digs and one ace. Tindell collected two kills, one ace and one dig. Suits had three digs and a kill, while Hammond added two aces and a dig.
Later in the evening, the Lady Eagles’ GAPPS squad (2-0) picked up a 25-16, 25-16, 25-19 over their subregion foes.
Lexie Asher set the pace with eight kills, eight digs and eight aces. Lily Green picked up seven kills, four aces, two blocks and two digs. Olivia Guest was next with six kills and two digs. McKenley Baggett added four kills, six aces and a pair of digs. Anslee Tucker had five aces and three digs, while Avery Green recorded 20 assists to go with three kills, two blocks, two digs and an ace.
Results and details of Friday’s matches with Shenandoah Baptist were not available as of press time.