The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles suffered their first loss of the season last Monday with a 79-51 set back at home against the Chattanooga Patriots.
The Lady Eagles closed to with nine points in the fourth quarter, but some late turnovers turned the tide in favor of the visitors.
Lily Green had 16 points and five rebounds. Avery Green finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three steals, while Lexie Asher had 13 points and five boards.
Oakwood girls 53, Shenandoah 17
On Friday night, the Lady Eagles bounced back in a big way and got a nearly perfect night from sophomore Avery Green in a runaway victory.
Green scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor and 1-of-2 shooting from the free-throw line. Lily Green picked up 10 points. Raleigh Suits and Grayson Broadrick had eight points each, while Broadrick also pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.
Oakwood (3-1) had 15 total steals on the evening, while turning the ball over just nine times themselves.
Oakwood boys 63, Calvary Christian 45
The Eagles led 24-5 after one quarter and 40-16 at halftime as they coasted to a win last Tuesday.
Andrew Phillips had 15 points as OCA stayed unbeaten in SCAA play. Chase Lanham and Gavin Broadrick both had 12 points, while Caleb Epperson dropped in nine.
Oakwood boys 69, Shenandoah 29
The Eagles moved to 3-0 in SCAA play with by thumping Shenandoah Baptist on Friday night.
Five players scored in double figures for OCA, which led by just six at the end of the first quarter before outscoring their opponents, 45-13, over the next two periods.
Price Ray poured in a team-high 17 points and grabbed four rebounds. Lanham added 15 points. Epperson had a dozen points and a half-dozen boards. Broadrick went for 11 points to go with three rebounds and Phillips added 10 points. Tomo Gilchrist chipped in with four points.