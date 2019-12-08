The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles got a big night from junior Lily Green in a 53-47 win at Unity Christian School in Rome last Monday.
Green had 25 points, 15 rebounds and five steals in the win, while Avery Green had 11 points and six steals.
Unity Christian boys 84, Oakwood 39
Price Ray paced the Eagles with 11 points, followed by Caleb Epperson with nine and Gavin Broadrick with six. Andrew Phillips (five), David Potthast (four), Tomo Gilchrist (two) and Jarret Chambers (two) rounded out the scoring for the visitors.
Grace Christian boys 59, Oakwood 47
Last Tuesday night in Hiram, the Eagles fell behind 22-5 after one quarter, but pulled to within 28-22 at halftime. However, the Navy-and-Gold were unable to completely catch up. Ray once again led the Eagles with 14 points. Epperson added 12 and Chase Lanham recorded seven, while Broadrick and Phillips added six each. Potthast rounded out the night with two points.
Oakwood girls 53, Lyndon Academy 39
Grasyon Broadrick went 4 for 4 from behind the 3-point line and Lexie Asher was 5 of 7 from the field as the Lady Eagles moved to 5-1 overall on the season with a home victory on Thursday.
Broadrick finished with 14 points, while Asher added 10 points and seven rebounds. Lily Green had 13 points and grabbed eight rebounds, while nine points from Avery Green, four points from Raleigh Suits and three points from Anslee Tucker rounded out the scoring.
Oakwood boys 79, Lyndon Academy 40
Bolstered by a career-high 26 points from senior Chase Lanham and a season-best 21 from Broadrick, the Eagles cruised back to the .500 mark with a comfortable win.
Potthast added 10 points and Phillips finished with eight. Ray dropped in seven for the Eagles (4-4), followed by Gilchrist with four and Epperson with three.