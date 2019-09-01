The Oakwood Christian High School (SCAA) Lady Eagles split the first two sets at Shenandoah Baptist this past Friday, but dropped the next two and fell to 3-2 overall on the season. Shenandoah won by scores of 25-23, 14-25, 25-22 and 25-20.
Avery Green had a team-high 14 kills for OCA to go with three assists three blocks, a dig and an ace. Aby Whitlock had 13 assists to go with five kills, six digs and three aces. Natalie Overton picked up 12 digs and two kills, while Raleigh Suits had nine digs and two kills. Caroline Tindell finished with two kills, three digs and five aces. Elliana Hammond added six aces and four digs, while Anna Grace Stone had one dig.
Last Monday’s scheduled varsity match at Silverdale Baptist had to be cancelled after the support poles for the net broke during warm-ups.
The Oakwood Christian GAPPS volleyball team endured a five-set marathon, but ran its record to 3-0 with a 25-17, 14-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-8 victory over Georgia Cumberland Academy last Tuesday.
Lily Green paced the offense with 12 kills. She also had seven blocks – six solo – to go with two aces and three digs. Lexie Asher had seven kills, 17 digs and two aces, while McKenley Baggett added six aces, six digs and four kills. Avery Green dished out 21 assists, collected three kills and added a solo blocks, while having a hand in three others. Olivia Guest picked up eight digs to go with a kill and an assist, while Anslee Tucker had five aces, two kills and 12 digs.
The GAPPS squad also traveled to Cumming, Ga. this past Thursday and breezed past Horizon Christian School, 25-15, 25-9 and 25-8, to improve to 4-0.
Asher had seven aces, three kills and a dig. Lily Green finished with a team-high eight kills to go with four assists, two aces and a dig. Avery Green dished out 11 assists and recorded four aces and a pair of kills. McKenley Baggett collected five aces, two kills and a dig. Anslee Tucker had three kills and three aces. Olivia Guest hammered home two kills, while Aby Whitlock added three assists and a kill.
Results of Friday’s match at Shiloh Hills was not provided as of press time.