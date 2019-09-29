The Oakwood Christian Academy Eagles continued their quest for an undefeated season with a 6-1 home win over highly-regarded Bible Baptist Christian School in Hampton, Ga. early last week.
A defensive battle ensued for the first few minutes, but Oakwood would get on the board first as Tomo Gilchrist found Ryan Scarbrough. Scarbrough would find the net later in the half to make it 2-0, while the defensive efforts of Caleb Epperson, Andrew Phillips, Chase Hepinstall, Thomas Buckels and Caleb Buckels worked to keep Bible Baptist scoreless.
Scarbrough completed the hat trick in the 47th minute, but Bible Baptist would finally break through three minutes later. Undaunted, the Eagles cranked up the pressure on the offensive end and would put things away with three final goals.
Oakwood made it 4-1 less than a minute after giving up the goal as Sam Lewis assisted on a Naoki Gilchrist goal. Then, after a few tactical changes, the Eagles knocked home a fifth goal as Knox Brashier fed Lewis, who found the back of the net. Phillips would account for the final goal after moving to forward. The senior beat the Bible Baptist keeper before tapping it across the line.
Oakwood 2, TCPS 1
The Eagles kept their unbeaten record intact last Tuesday, but not before having to hold off Tennessee Christian Prep School in Cleveland, Tenn.
After a standoff for the first several minutes, Oakwood head coach Dirk Dickson moved Phillips from a defensive midfielder spot to play as a third forward and it immediately paid dividends as he got through the defense and fired on goal. The Hawks’ keeper got a hand on it to knock it down, but Phillips would quickly follow up with a rebound shot and score in the 10th minute.
TCPS regrouped to knot the score at 1-1 and it would remain that way through halftime and most of the second half. But with approximately 10 minutes left to go, Hepinstall, who was also moved from defense to offense in the game, broke through with the game-winner.
Oakwood’s defense would preserve the victory, while keeper Price Ray finished the night with nine saves for the Eagles (8-0).