The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles took down the Chattanooga Patriots in a varsity home match last Monday, 25-21, 25-21 and 25-14.
Lexie Asher led OCA with 10 kills, 12 digs and four aces. Lily Green had nine kills, four digs and two aces, while racking up five solo blocks and assisting on three more. McKenley Baggett also had nine kills to go with three aces and three digs.
Avery Green recorded 23 assists, two kills, two digs and an ace and picked up two assisted blocks. Olivia Guest (four digs, one ace) and Anslee Tucker (three digs, two aces, one kill) rounded out the scoring.
The Patriots won the earlier JV match in three sets, 21-25, 25-14 and 15-10.
Avery Green had a team-high seven kills to go with three solo blocks, three assisted blocks, two aces, two digs and one assist. Aby Whitlock came up with 12 digs, three assists and one ace, while Elliana Hammond added five digs and one ace.
Also getting on the stat sheet was Natalie Overton (10 digs, one kill, one assist), Anna Grace Stone (two digs, one kill) and Caroline Tindell (three kills, two assisted blocks).
The Lady Eagles’ SCAA volleyball team picked up victories over Candies Creek and Rhea County Academy in matches last Tuesday in Dayton, Tenn.
OCA had little trouble with Candies Creek in a 25-8, 25-10 win. Avery Green had nine kills, two aces, a solo block, an assisted block and a dig to lead the Lady Eagles. Whitlock had a kill and 11 assists, while Tindell served up seven aces, a kill and a dig.
Other contributors included Lily Green (three kills, one dig), Overton (two digs, one kill, one assist) and Stone (one dig).
Oakwood Lady Eagles prevailed against the hosts from RCA, but not before a tough three-setter, 25-23, 26-28 and 25-23.
Lily Green had a double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs to go with an ace and a block. Avery Green dealt out 10 kills, three aces and three digs. Whitlock had 21 assists and six digs. Overton finished with 15 digs. Stone added eight and Tindell had seven to go with four aces and three kills.