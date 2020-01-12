The Oakwood Christian Eagles and Lady Eagles traveled to Chattanooga on Thursday to face Berean Academy and returned to Chickamauga with a sweep.
Oakwood girls 43, Berean 31
Lily Green poured in 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds as the Lady Eagles led by as many as 28 points in the second half. Raleigh Suits had eight points and recorded four steals and Avery Green picked up six points for OCA (8-3).
Grayson Broadrick had a solid all-around game with five points, four rebounds, four steals and six blocks. Three points by Anslee Tucker and two from McKenley Baggett rounded out the scoring for the Navy-and-Gold.
Oakwood boys 50, Berean 41
The nightcap saw the visiting Eagles go on a 19-2 run in the second quarter to take a commanding lead 30-9 lead at the break. Berean made a second-half push, but OCA (6-7) was able to hold on for the victory.
Chase Lanham scored 19 points. Caleb Epperson and Gavin Lakin each finished with nine points. Price Ray added five, while the rest of the points came from Andrew Phillips (four), Tomo Gilchrist (three) and David Potthast (one).
Oakwood girls 34, Lyndon Academy 30
The Lady Eagles got a combined 25 points from sisters Avery and Lily Green in a road win Friday night in Woodstock.
Avery Green had 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Lily Green went for 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Baggett had six points, followed by Broadrick with three. Suits and Tucker added two each.
Lyndon Academy boys 62, Oakwood 57
The Eagles nearly ruined Senior Night for the hosts, but ultimately fell five points short in a loss that wasn’t decided until the final 10 seconds of the game. Lyndon hit 14 three-pointers in the victory.
Andrew Phillips had 15 points for OCA (6-8). Price Ray and Chase Lanham each finished with 13 points, followed by Gavin Broadrick with 11 and Caleb Epperson with five.
Oakwood girls 31, Praise Academy 20
Less than 24 hours after the win over Lyndon, the Lady Eagles got an enormous team effort in a Saturday morning victory over Praise Academy of Powder Springs.
Avery Green had a team-high eight points, followed by Suits with seven points to go with five steals. Baggett and Broadrick picked up five points apiece. Tucker recorded four points and Caroline Tindell added two.
Every player on the roster had at least two rebounds and every player had at least one steal as OCA moved to 10-3 overall.
Details on the Oakwood boys’ game against Praise had not been provided as of press time.