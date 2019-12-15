The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles continued to thrive against GAPPS competition as they collected two more wins last week.
Oakwood girls 49, Unity Christian 38
Lily Green had 14 points, nine rebounds and four steals as the Lady Eagles posted a home win on Thursday night.
Grayson Broadrick had 10 points and three blocks in the victory. Lexie Asher and Raleigh Suits both finished with eight points, while Anslee Tucker recorded five of Oakwood’s 17 steals on the night.
Oakwood girls 31, Shiloh Hills 12
On a night when the Lady Eagles had trouble putting the ball in the hoop, their defense more than made up for their offensive struggles as they picked up a region road victory on Friday.
Avery Green had a team-high nine points to go with five rebounds and five steals. Asher picked up eight points and grabbed eight boards. Tucker had six points and three steals. Lily Green had four points to go with six rebounds, five steals and two blocks, while Suits added four points and four steals for OCA.
Ridgeland girls 48, Oakwood 36
Playing their third game in as many days, less than 24 hours removed from the road win in Kennesaw, the Lady Eagles cut a 32-17 halftime deficit down to seven by the end of the third quarter, but did not have enough left in the tank to complete the comeback as they dropped a decision to their Walker County neighbors on Saturday afternoon.
The Lady Panthers held Oakwood to just four points in the first quarter and built a 15-point lead at the break.
However, Oakwood (7-2) would use some transition baskets in the third quarter to peck away at the Ridgeland lead. They would hold the home team to just four points in the third quarter and trailed 36-29 with eight minutes to go, but the Lady Panthers would quickly push the lead back to double digits in the fourth and hit their free throws down the stretch.
Avery Green led Oakwood with 13 points. Lily Green had 11, while Asher and Suits both had four points.
Unity boys 69, Oakwood 32
Thursday’s nightcap turned out to be a tough one for the homestanding Eagles, who fell behind 46-23 at halftime.
Gavin Broadrick had eight points to pace the Eagles, followed by David Potthast with six and Caleb Epperson with five.
Ridgeland boys 98, Oakwood 38
An early 14-4 deficit turned into a 26-8 first-quarter hole and the Eagles never recovered as the Panthers’ speed was on display early and often. Ridgeland opened the game on a 12-2 run and never looked back in a non-region victory over the Eagles.
Ridgeland took a 26-8 lead after one quarter and built a 50-20 margin by halftime. A Kai Johnson bucket with 2:40 to go in the third quarter pushed the lead out to 40 points and the Panthers would go on to the victory.
All nine players scored for Ridgeland (3-7). Kyan Clark hit four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 22 points. Kobe Lewis scored 16. Chris Turner picked up 13 points. Johnson had 10 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, while Darrian Burks, Ethan Moyer and Jordan McLin each chipped in with nine.
Broadrick had 12 points to lead the Eagles (4-6), followed by Price Ray with seven, while Epperson and Chase Lanham had five each.