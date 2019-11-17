The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles put three players in double figures as they rolled past Tennessee Christian Prep School, 56-17, on Friday night.
Lily Green had 14 points and seven steals for Oakwood (2-0). Grayson Broadrick scored 11 points and knocked down three 3-pointers. She also dished out a team-high five assists. while Avery Green finished with 10 points and three steals.
Raleigh Suits had eight points and three steals. Anslee Tucker scored five points and collected three steals. Lexie Asher had four points and a team-high five rebounds, while Jessica Hall and Callie Ray both scored two points each in the win.
Oakwood boys 69, Mountain View Christian 66
The Eagles evened their record to 1-1 overall with a come-from-behind road victory last Tuesday.
Oakwood fell behind 34-24 at halftime and they were down eight points in the final period when Mountain View stretched its lead out to as many as 17 points. However, the Eagles would come storming back with 22 fourth-quarter points to pull out the three-point win.
Eight-grader Gavin Broadrick poured in a team-high 18 points and added three rebounds. Chase Lanham scored 16 points and added seven boards. Caleb Epperson dropped in 13 points and had eight rebounds, while 12 points from Price Ray gave OCA four players in double figures.
Andrew Phillips had four points and played solid defense against Mountain View point guard Isiah Roddy, while David Potthast had two points and two rebounds.
Six-foot-seven center Ladarius Chigano scored 34 points for Mountain View.
TCPS boys 66, Oakwood 51
In Friday’s nightcap, the Hawks outscored the Eagles 26-5 in the second quarter and pushed their lead out to 31 points to start the fourth quarter.
Oakwood put on a valiant comeback over the final eight minutes, outscoring the visitors 24-8. However, it would not be enough as they fell to 1-2 on the young season.
Phillips had 13 points to go with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals in the loss. Epperson had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Ray scored six points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists. Lanham had four points and four rebounds, while Tomo Gilchrist rounded out the scoring with three points.