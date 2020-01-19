With the postseason less than a month away, the Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles are beginning to peak at the right time.
The ladies from Chickamauga went into the new week sporting a 13-3 overall record and a shiny six-game winning streak after three more victories last week.
Oakwood girls 48, Berean 23
The Lady Eagles got a team-high 11 points from McKenley Baggett in a home win last Tuesday night. Baggett also added six rebounds and three steals. Lily Green dropped in 10 points, grabbed eight boards and collected three steals, while Grayson Broadrick and Raleigh Suits had eight points and four rebounds apiece.
Avery Green scored six points and frustrated Berean with nine steals, while five points from Anslee Tucker rounded out the scoring for the hosts.
Oakwood girls 46, Georgia Cumberland 23
On Thursday, OCA got 20 points, five steals and three assists from Avery Green as they handled their Calhoun, Ga. opponents. Broadrick finished with nine points and Lily Green added seven. Baggett had six points and seven steals, while Anslee Tucker added four points and a team-high six rebounds.
Oakwood girls 46, Shenandoah Baptist 12
The Navy-and-Gold came up with 23 steals in an easy victory on the road on Friday night. They would get balanced scoring in the form of 10 points from Avery Green, seven points from Lily Green, six points each from Suits and Lexie Asher and four points each from Baggett and Tucker.
Three points by Callie Ray and two each from Broadrick and Caroline Tindell rounded out the scoring. Suits also led the team with five steals and four rebounds, while Broadrick paced Oakwood with five assists.
Berean boys 59, Oakwood 39
The Eagles trailed by seven at halftime last Tuesday and cut the gap down to 34-29 to start the fourth quarter. However, the visitors from Chattanooga would outscore the Eagles 25-10 over the final eight minutes to pull away for the win.
Price Ray had 12 points for OCA, followed by Andrew Phillips with 10 and Gavin Broadrick with six. Caleb Epperson finished with four. David Potthast, Garrett Dempsey and Tomo Gilchrist all had two each and Chase Lanham chipped in with one.
Oakwood boys 59, Shenandoah Baptist 18
The Eagles led 16-1 after one quarter and 36-7 at halftime before rolling to a big road win ovn Friday.
Potthast and Lanham had 12 points apiece for Oakwood in the conference victory. Phillips and Epperson each had eight points, while Dempsey had six points on a pair of 3-pointers. Four points each by Broadrick and Ray, two from Eli Dickson and one by Gilchrist completed the scoring.
Cleveland Christian boys 78, Oakwood 60
Saturday in Tennessee, the Eagles suffered their first SCAA loss of the season after the home team broke open the game with a 26-9 second quarter.
Broadrick had a big day for Oakwood, despite the loss. The eighth grader went for 23 points, while Phillips poured in 16 and Lanham went for nine.
Four points from Potthast, three each from Ray and Gilchrist and two points by Dempsey rounded out the scoring for Oakwood (7-10, 5-1).