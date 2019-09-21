The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles continued to prep for next month’s conference tournaments by winning both of their home matches last Tuesday evening.
The Navy-and-Gold stayed unbeaten in GAPPS play with a sweep of Shiloh Hills, 25-18, 25-12 and 25-21.
Lily Green hammered home 12 kills and added two digs, while Lexie Asher had nine kills, two digs and two aces. Olivia Guest had six kills, three aces and a dig. McKenley Baggett finished with four kills, three aces and two digs. Avery Green recorded 28 assists to go with two kills, two aces and one dig, while Anslee Tucker had one kill and two digs and served up five aces.
In the night’s SCAA league match, Oakwood overwhelmed Candies Creek, 25-16, 25-8 and 25-14, behind seven kills and two solo blocks from Avery Green and five kills and a dig from Raleigh Suits.
Aby Whitlock had five aces, a kill and 16 assists. Elliana Hammond picked up five aces and a kill, while Caroline Tindell and Natalie Overton added two kills each.
Oakwood’s GAPPS team stepped out of conference to face Chattanooga’s Berean Academy on Friday and pulled out the win in four sets, 25-14, 25-27, 25-13 and 25-9.
Asher had 11 kills, 10 digs and three aces in the victory. Lily Green finished with nine kills, five digs and nine solo blocks. Avery Green dished out 24 assists to go with two aces, four kills and four blocks – two of the solo variety.
Baggett had a solid night with five aces, five kills and seven digs. Tucker picked up two aces, two kills and five digs. Guest had seven digs to go with an ace and a kill, while Aby Whitlock added two assists and a kill.
OCA’s SCAA squad played Berean’s JV team on Friday and dropped the match, 25-22 and 25-23.
Avery Green had four kills, two aces and one dig. Whitlock recorded nine assists, two digs and a kill. Tindell had three kills, four aces and a pair of digs, while Overton added six digs, two kills and an ace.
Also contributing was Suits (three aces, two digs, one kill), Hammond (one dig, one assist, one ace) and Anna Grace Stone.