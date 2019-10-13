The Oakwood Christian Lady Eagles closed out the regular season with a straight-sets victory over the Chattanooga Patriots last Monday night in Chickamauga.
Honoring Lexie Asher on Senior Night, Oakwood won the first two sets by scores of 25-11 and 25-13, but the Patriots would jump out to a 12-5 lead in the third set as they looked to extend the best-of-five match.
But following a time out, the Lady Eagles would win 15 of the next 16 points to take a 20-15 lead and force the visitors to call a timeout. However, the break did nothing to halt Oakwood’s momentum as they would win five of the last six points after the break, including a final kill by Asher, to put the match away with a 25-14 win.
Asher finished with eight kills and three digs on the evening. Lily Green had seven kills, four aces and three digs. Anslee Tucker had six kills, three digs and an ace, while Avery Green had six kills, two aces and 25 total assists.
Also contributing in the victory was McKenley Baggett (three kills, five digs, one ace) and Olivia Guest (two kills, four digs, one ace).
Oakwood, the No. 1 seed out of their subregion, defeated Shiloh Hills Christian and Unity Christian School on Saturday to win the GAPPS Division I-A Region 1 championship in Rome. Scores and individual statistics were not available as of press time.
With the win, the Lady Eagles will host the No. 4 seed from Region 2 on Tuesday in a first-round state playoff match with the winner moving on to the final day of the tournament. Oakwood’s opponent was unknown as of press time.
The quarterfinals, semifinals and state finals of the GAPPS Division I-A tournament will be held this Saturday at Dominion Christian School in Marietta.
Oakwood SCAA team wins twice
The Lady Eagles’ SCAA squad took on the Chattanooga Patriots JV team in a match earlier last Monday and swept their way to a 25-21, 25-18 victory.
Avery Green had six kills and two aces, while Aby Whitlock had two aces, one kill and nine assists. Natalie Overton finished with 10 digs and one kill. Elliana Hammond had three digs and two aces. Caroline Tindell had two kills and an ace. Raleigh Suits finished with a kill, an ace and two digs, while Anna Grace Stone finished with two digs and one ace.
The Navy-and-Gold also played at Cleveland Christian last Tuesday and won in three sets, 25-21, 25-13 and 25-20.
Green paced the offense with 13 kills to go with four aces and one assisted block. Whitlock had six aces, three aces, three digs and 15 assists, while Tindell finished with three kills, two assists, two digs and two aces. Suits picked up three aces, three kills and two digs. Overton added three aces, one kill and three digs, while Hammond had a kill and an ace.
The SCAA tournament will take place this Saturday at Shenandoah Baptist.