Oakwood Christian Academy defeated Shenandoah Baptist in four sets last Tuesday night, 25-18, 25-13, 21-25 and 25-10, bringing their record to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in SCAA play.
Avery Green had a huge night with 16 kills to go with an ace, a dig and an assist. Caroline Tindell added 11 kills and a pair of aces. Aby Whitlock also had a big match with seven kills, five aces, six digs and 27 assists.
Natalie Overton finished with five aces, five digs and four kills. Elliana Hammond had five digs, four aces and a kill, while Raleigh Suits picked up three kills, two digs, an ace and an assist.
The Lady Eagles had no trouble in dispatching visiting Lyndon Academy in an GAPPS league match this past Thursday night in Chickamauga as OCA won in straight sets, 25-15, 25-10 and 25-12.
Senior Lexie Asher had six aces, five kills and five digs in the win. Lily Green had six kills to go with three digs, three assisted blocks, one solo block, one assist and one ace, while Anslee Tucker had five aces and four kills. Avery Green dished out 14 assists while adding an ace, a block and four kills. McKenley Baggett had three kills, two aces and two digs. Olivia Guest collected two digs, an ace and a kill, while Whitlock finished with two assists and a kill as the Lady Eagles improved to 8-0.