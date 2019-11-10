Oakwood Christian’s Lady Eagles raised the curtain on the 2019-2020 season Saturday afternoon as they welcomed Shiloh Hills from Kennesaw for a Georgia Association of Private and Parochial Schools contest.
The Lady Eagles got balanced scoring and led 31-10 at halftime en route to a 53-22 victory.
Oakwood (1-0) bolted out to a 16-4 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Avery Green finished with a team-high 11 points, followed by Lily Green with nine and McKenley Baggett with seven.
Anslee Tucker, Raleigh Suits and Grayson Broadrick all had six points each, followed by Lexie Asher with four and Callie Ray and Jessica Hall with two apiece.
Shiloh Hills would take the night cap as they jumped out to a 41-18 advantage at halftime before coasting to a 76-43 win. Individual statistics for the Oakwood boys (0-1) had not been provided as of press time.