The Oakwood Christian Eagles led 2-0 after one inning last Tuesday and trailed 6-2 after the bottom of the fifth. However, the dam would break in the top of the sixth as the visiting Hawks from Tennessee Christian Prep erupted for 14 runs in the top of the inning before heading back home with a 20-2 victory.
Chase Lanham had the only hit for OCA, while Lanham and Jacob Mauk both knocked in a run. Mauk pitched four innings in the loss. He gave up four earned runs on four hits and seven walks with six strikeouts.
Lookout Valley 21, Oakwood 3
Friday afternoon in Chickamauga, Mauk had two hits and an RBI for the Eagles in a loss to the Chattanooga small school power. Phillip Davis had a single and knocked in two runs. Jacob Jones added a double, while Lanham and Garrison Baggett both had singles.
Andrew Cooper got the start and took the loss for Oakwood. He was one of five pitchers used by the Eagles in the game.
Oakwood 20, Howard 13
Back in Chickamauga on Saturday, the Eagles collected 16 hits, four by Mauk in a 4-for-5 day, as they defeated the Hustlin’ Tigers. Mauk had a triple and finished with three RBIs.
Davis was 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs. Cory Taylor had a triple and three RBIs, while Baggett went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored. Lanham also collected two hits and scored twice.
Andrew Phillips had a double and an RBI, while Tyler Epperson and Jacob Wellwood both knocked in one run each.
Mauk also got the victory on the hill. He gave up seven earned runs in five innings, allowing eight hits and three walks with 11 strikeouts. Davis, Jones and Wellwood split the final two innings on the mound.