Oakwood Christian Academy Middle School welcomed OLPH to Chickamauga on Saturday and finished the afternoon with a split of two varsity games.
Oakwood girls 39, OLPH 12
In the opener, the Lady Eagles bolted out to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter on their way to an easy victory. Mana Gilchrist scored a game-high 16 points in the win. Cadyn Cahill added 10 points and Cheyenne Simpson finished with six. Two points each by Alli Dortch and Sarah Deakins, along with one point from Trinity Hall, rounded out the scoring for OCA.
OLPH boys 51, Oakwood 21
The second game of the day saw the visiting Rams pull away in the second half for the victory. John McDonough and Hunter Hickman paced the Eagles with six points apiece. Ryan Phillips added four points, followed by Cason Baggett with three and Ryan Davis with two.
Heritage boys 47, St. Jude 28
The Generals took the court again on Friday for their first game back from the holiday break and scored a non-league road win in Chattanooga. Kaleb Gallman had 13 points for the Generals (10-6 overall), while J.C. Armour and Caiden Bauldwin each added eight points.
The Heritage girls did not play on Friday.