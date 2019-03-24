The Oakwood Christian Eagles had to move last Monday’s season opener with Rhea County Academy to Dayton, Tenn. due to unplayable field conditions at home, and it turned out to be an even longer drive back as the Eagles dropped an 11-1 decision in five innings.
The Warriors scored six times in the bottom of the first inning and never looked back. Oakwood also hurt itself with six errors in its season debut.
Garrison Baggett was a bright spot offensively as he went 2-for-2, stole three bases and scored the only run of the game for the Eagles. Jacob Jones and Jacob Wellwood both had singles to account for Oakwood’s other two hits in the game.
Cory Taylor suffered the loss. He threw 3.2 innings, allowing 10 runs on four hits and five walks. Taylor struck out four batters and only four of the runs he allowed were earned. Philip Davis threw 1.1 innings of relief. He gave up an earned run on one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Oakwood 18, Howard 11
The Eagles picked up their first win of the 2019 baseball season with a high-scoring victory on Friday night in Chattanooga.
Taylor had two hits and knocked in three runs for the Eagles. Davis had two hits, including a double, and one RBI. Tyler Epperson was 0-for-2, but scored four times and drove in three runs, while Caleb Epperson, Chase Lanham and Joseph Mauk all had one RBI each.
Mauk also had a triple and got the victory on the mound. He pitched two innings, allowing two earned runs on one hit and four walks with four strikeouts.
Rhea County Academy 15, Oakwood 0
A 10-run top of the first inning by the Warriors was more than enough for the visitors from Dayton, Tenn. to get the victory at Rossville City Park on Saturday.
Taylor and Baggett had two hits each for the Eagles, while Lanham had one hit. Taylor took the loss on the mound. He gave up three earned runs in 4.1 innings pitched with four walks and six strikeouts.
Apostolic 14, Oakwood 4
The Eagles led 3-2 after three innings in Saturday’s second game in Rossville, but gave up a dozen runs in the top of the fourth inning as visitors ran away with the win.
Lanham and Mauk had hits for the Eagles, while Davis knocked in the lone run for OCA (1-3). Caleb Epperson took the loss. He gave up three earned runs in 3.2 innings of work. He struck out three batters, but walked 10 on the day.
Results of Monday’s schedule home game with Tennessee Christian Prep were unavailable as of press time. The Eagles will play Friday at Lookout Valley (5:30 p.m.) and Saturday at Jack Mattox against the Chattanooga Patriots (5 p.m.).