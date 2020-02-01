The Oakwood Christian Eagles got back in the win column last Monday night with a 77-56 victory on the road at Calvary Christian.
Oakwood held a slim 17-15 lead after the first quarter, but extended its lead to 11 points at halftime before pulling away over the final two periods.
Four players finished in double figures for the Eagles, led by Gavin Broadrick’s 18 points. Andrew Phillips finished with 16 points. David Potthast had 16 and Caleb Epperson finished the night with 13. Seven points from Chase Lanham, four by Tomo Gilchrist and two by Jarrett Chambers rounded out the scoring.
Mountain View boys 62, Oakwood 56
The Eagles put on a furious fourth-quarter comeback Thursday night, but could not complete it as they dropped a six-point decision to visiting Mountain View Christian in a fiercely-contested battle in Chickamauga.
Down 10 points to began the fourth quarter, Oakwood used an 11-2 run to pull within a single point, 50-49, with three minutes remaining. However, Mountain View would hit some crucial foul shots in the closing minutes to hold the Eagles at bay.
Broadrick had a team-high 27 points for Oakwood. Epperson finished with 11 points and Phillips added 10. Four points each by Lanham and Potthast rounded out the scoring.
Praise Academy boys 72, Oakwood 67
Friday night, the Eagles once again rallied in the final period, but didn’t have enough to complete the comeback as they lost at home to fall to 8-14 on the season.
The game was tied at 18 after one quarter and Oakwood led most of the second quarter before going into the locker room down 32-30. Praise would stretch out its lead to as many as 10 in the final period before the Eagles made a final run. They would close to within four points in the final minute of play, but ultimately fell short on the scoreboard.
Five players scored in double figures for OCA. Broadrick and Epperson had 17 points apiece, while Phillips, Lanham and Price Ray each scored 11.
Oakwood girls 58, Georgia Cumberland 32Avery Green poured in 24 points and collected three steals as the Lady Eagles collected a road win in Calhoun last Tuesday night. Lily Green had 14 points and grabbed seven boards, while Lexie Asher finished with 10 points.
McKenley Baggett had three points and three steals. Grayson Broadrick also scored three points, while Anslee Tucker and Raleigh Suits each scored two. Tucker also pulled down five rebounds in the win.
Oakwood girls 51, Praise Academy 32
The Lady Eagles moved to 16-3 on the season with a Senior Night win on Friday.
Avery Green had 16 points and recorded nine steals. Lily Green had nine points and six rebounds. Asher finished with nine points and eight rebounds. Broadrick picked up seven points, followed by six from Baggett and four by Tucker.